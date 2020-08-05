Who's in the news?

Each year, the Jaycees of the Quad Cities honors local community members who are making a positive impact in our area.

Those honored in 2020 were:

Young Community Leader Award: Melissa Pepper, Total Solutions, Lead(h)er. The award recognizes an individual whose leadership has made a significant impact in the community. This work could include societal or civic issues, address health or environmental concerns, or promote arts and humanities.

Young Religious Leader Award: Haley Degreve, recent Augustana College graduate. The award recognizes an individual whose religious leadership has made a significant impact in the community.

Young Educator Award: Cami Tapscott, East Moline School District. The award recognizes an individual whose leadership in the classroom and/or within the educational setting has made a significant impact in the community.

Young City Servant Award: Maria Dickmann, city of Davenport. The award recognizes an individual whose city leadership (elected or appointed office, administrator, police, or firefighter, etc.) has made a significant impact in the community. This individual is a hard worker that strives to be helpful, honest, and fair while striving to make our community better.

