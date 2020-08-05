Who's in the news?

You have permission to edit this article.
Jaycees community award winners 2020

The Jaycees of the Quad Cities Community Award Winners, from left, were Cami Tapscott, Maria Dickmann, Emma Janecek and Melissa Pepper.

Each year, the Jaycees of the Quad Cities honors local community members who are making a positive impact in our area. 

Those honored in 2020 were: 

Young Community Leader Award: Melissa Pepper, Total Solutions, Lead(h)er.  The award recognizes an individual whose leadership has made a significant impact in the community. This work could include societal or civic issues, address health or environmental concerns, or promote arts and humanities. 

Young Religious Leader Award: Haley Degreve, recent Augustana College graduate. The award recognizes an individual whose religious leadership has made a significant impact in the community. 

Young Educator Award: Cami Tapscott, East Moline School District. The award recognizes an individual whose leadership in the classroom and/or within the educational setting has made a significant impact in the community.

Young City Servant Award: Maria Dickmann, city of Davenport. The award recognizes an individual whose city leadership (elected or appointed office, administrator, police, or firefighter, etc.) has made a significant impact in the community. This individual is a hard worker that strives to be helpful, honest, and fair while striving to make our community better.

