Who's in the news?

Three Quad-City area students were among this year's National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.
The three were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. They were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college.
The winners were:
- Deborah E. Arul, a graduate of Moline High School with plans to study biomedicine.
- Aditya S. Desai, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School with plans to study law.
- Brian A. Prussman, a graduate of Muscatine High School with plans to study ESL education.
