Who's news? AAUW awards scholarships, fellowships

The Davenport-Bettendorf Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has announced the 2020 scholarship and fellowship recipients.
AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through education. The recipients are:
Sievert/Whitaker Graduate Scholarship
Jenna Ringsdorf is attending the University of Iowa in the pharmacy program. She is hoping to become a pharmacist. She previously received the MES/JPW scholarship in December 2018 and December 2019.
Madelyn Argo is attending the University of Illinois Family Nurse Practitioner program. She is hoping to receive her doctorate in nursing practice. She previously received the MES/JPW scholarship December 2019.
Glynn Fellowship Foundation
Destiny Ellingsworth is working toward a Masters in Business Administration from Western Illinois. She is currently a Communication/Marketing Intern at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Jepsen Scholarship
Huyen Phan is currently a sophomore at Scott Community College. She is from Vietnam where she became a nun and ministered in many parishes for 10 years after high school. She plans to transfer to St. Ambrose University to obtain her bachelor's degree in Accounting.
Catherine Byrne is attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she will be a senior this fall with a double major in Political Science and Economics and a minor in Sustainability Studies. After graduating, Cate plans to enter the Peace Corps to develop her understanding of Least Developed Countries.
Berta Freshman Scholarship
Zul Torres is a senior at Davenport West High School. She is a senior class officer, an athlete, a member of National Honor Society, was homecoming queen, and holds the Seal of Biliteracy. She plans to attend Iowa State University and major in biology.
Hailie Dreyer is a senior at Davenport Central High School. She is an athlete, a member of National Honor Society and yearbook staff. She plans to attend Kirkwood Community College and major in nursing.
Amelia Balk is a senior at Davenport Central High School. She is a musician, athlete, and a member of National Honor Society. She plans to attend the University of Iowa and is interested in political science.
