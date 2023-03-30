Quad-Cities restaurants have hopped onto the Sunday brunch train and are hoping to bring in plenty of customers this Easter with fresh food and fun.

Crane & Pelican Cafe, 127 S 2nd St., LeClaire, owner Mandy Harvey said she started hosting Sunday brunches this past Winter as a way to draw in more local customers. This Easter Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Crane & Pelican Cafe will offer roasted pineapple, honey ham, eggs benedict casserole, cantaloupe crepes and more.

"The inspiration was just classic, good, delicious comfort breakfast food," Harvey said.

The Combine Steakhouse, 910 Bend Blvd, East Moline, has also started hosting Sunday brunches, general manager Shawnen Youngman said, after members of the East Moline community expressed their interest in having that dining option.

They have been very popular so far, Youngman said.

"That's something that we are going to be going forward with for the ongoing future," Youngman said.

The Combine's Easter brunch buffet will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9. In addition to the omelet station present at every Combine brunch, Youngman said there will also be a ham carving station and other special menu items.

Here are other local restaurants offering Easter brunches:

Thunder Bay Grille , 6511 N. Brady St., Davenport, is holding its Easter brunch 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9. The meal will cost $28 for adults, $14 for children ages 5-10 and children ages 4 and younger eat free.

The Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport, will host Easter brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 9 in its Gold Room. The prices are $40 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4-12, and reservations can be made at 563-484-5900.