If you're a wild bird watcher/feeder, you may wonder how your feathered friends survive cold winter temperatures. The truth is, not all of them do.
But they do have adaptions that boost their chances, and there are things people can do to help.
Birds' main survival tactic is to find a place sheltered from the wind and then fluff up their feathers — sometimes to twice their normal size — to trap body heat, something like wearing a coat.
"Their feathers are incredible insulators," said Kelly McKay, a self-employed biologist from Hampton, Illinois. Their feathers can trap a blanket of air that protects them from extremes, both hot and cold
Birds also pull in their heads and, when clinging to a branch, alternate their feet. Their slim legs and feet are set up in such a way that blood that is already cooled circulates through them rather than warm blood that would cause the birds to lose a lot of heat, McKay said.
If you notice constant flitting and flying around your feeders, that is the birds' way of trying to keep their bodies warm, a representative of Wild Birds Unlimited, Davenport, said.
Some birds have more tricks; small birds such as chickadees and kinglets can drop their body temperature by up to 15 degrees with a adaptation called "regulated hypothermia," according to the website of the Cornell University Ornithology Lab. This technique enables them to save nearly a quarter of the energy they use each hour.
But they do need energy, and they use lots more of it during cold weather. This is especially true for many small birds, since they have a high metabolic rate, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That's where people can help. Here are some tips:
• Put out high-energy foods, including a suet cake, peanuts and peanut butter butter and black oil sunflower seed, which has a high calorie/ounce ratio because of its high fat and protein content. And scatter some seed in random places, away from feeders.
• Provide shelter. If you don't have shrubs or evergreen bushes, try making a mound of plywood or some other windbreak.
• Fresh water also is important. If you have a heated birdbath, you might put in a few rocks so the birds can't unwittingly try to take a bath, resulting in frozen feathers.