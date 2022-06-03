Wife of inmate at Thomson Prison alleges abuse and solitary confinement

The wife of an inmate at Thomson prison is speaking out a day after lawmakers called for a federal investigation into the facility.

U.S. Sens Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline; have asked the Department of Justice to investigate allegations of rampant prisoner abuse, made public this week in a joint investigation by NPR and the Marshall Project, a non-profit working on criminal justice issues. In a joint letter sent Wednesday to U.S. Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the lawmakers demanded immediate action.

Meanwhile, Shawanna Edwards hasn't spoken to her husband, Jackie Edwards, since April 13.

Jackie Edwards, 61, is an inmate at USP Thomson, serving the remainder of a five-year sentence for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

"On April 14, I got a phone call from another inmate telling me I need to get an attorney and get (to Thomson) as soon as possible because the correctional officers had assaulted Jackie," Shawanna Edwards said.

Randilee Giamusso, spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs and Information, said Friday for privacy, safety and security reasons, the BOP "does not discuss information on an individual inmate's conditions of confinement to include housing quarters or whether a particular inmate is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions in prison."

"However, we can share the BOP is committed to accommodating the needs of federal offenders and ensuring the safety and security of all inmates in our population, our staff, and the public," Giamusso said.

Jackie Edwards was transferred to USP Thomson on Feb. 28 from Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. As a non-violent offender with good behavior, he was sent to Thomson's satellite minimum-security camp.

The federal prison in Thomson, Ill., currently houses 929 inmates: 797 in the maximum-security facility and 132 at the adjacent minimum-security camp.

During a May 4 phone call with another inmate, Shawanna Edwards heard her husband was being mistreated after guards.

"They accused him of resisting and put him in restraints; handcuffed to the back, restraints around the legs and waist restraints," Jackie Edwards said. "They placed him in the interrogation room. They assaulted him in the interrogation room and took him to solitary confinement. As of today, he's been in the hole for 50 days.

"No one has seen him physically in person. I had a pastor go to the prison and (prison staff) said he wasn't on the (visitor's) list," Shawanna Edwards said. "I called the prison ministry to send someone to speak with Jackie, and they said he had to request (a pastor) himself. I've sent numerous emails and made calls with regard to having an attorney visit with him and the prison will not call my attorney back.

"We don't know anything about his care, his well-being, his health or his situation," Shawanna Edwards said. "It's my understanding he wasn't walking when he was taken from the interrogation room to solitary confinement, which is in another building."

The Bureau of Prisons spokesperson declined to comment on the Edwards' case.

"All inmates are continually encouraged to maintain contact with loved ones, friends and outside resources," Giamusso said. "All inmates are afforded communication privileges with written communication being the preferred form of communication. It is highly recommended (Jackie Edwards') family continue to communicate and help him stay connected to his family and outside resources. If he does not reach out to them on his own, we would suggest they write him a letter and inform him of their concerns."

Giamusso said the BOP has an administrative remedy program for inmates to seek a formal review of almost any concern they have regarding their incarceration.

Shawanna Edwards says she's head to learn about her husband solely from second-hand contact with people on the inside.

"It's unheard of; how could you assault anybody when you are in handcuffs, waistcuffs and restraints on your legs? It doesn't make any sense," she said. "I'm trying to get a visual on him, I want somebody to see him but the prison is not complying. I've emailed numerous times, I've called numerous times.

"I spoke with the inmate (again) on May 26, and my husband was still in segregation," she said. "That was the last conversation I had with anyone at the prison. The prison has not given the family any information on (Jackie). Thomson Prison is violating his constitutional rights as well as his civil rights."

Jackie Edwards' official release date is May 2, 2023, but under compassionate release terms, he was eligible for early release May 29. The First Step Act of 2018 allows inmates over 60 years old who have served two-thirds of their terms to be released early to home detention. But May 29 has come and gone and Shawanna Edwards said prison officials will not respond to her calls and emails.

She also has made the three-hour drive from her home in Richton Park, Ill., to Thomson three times in an effort to see her husband in person. Her visits have been denied.

"I've asked to talk to the warden to get some information on my husband. No one is willing to talk to me. No one will speak to me about the situation."

Shawanna Edwards is grateful that lawmakers are demanding an investigation into allegations of abuse at Thomson.

"These are human beings, they're not just inmate numbers. They should be treated accordingly," she said. "They should have someone from outside the prison come in and investigate. These incidents happen all to often — more than what we hear about.

"It's alarming when you get a phone call about your loved one being assaulted, abused and mistreated."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.