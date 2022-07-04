Wife of inmate at Thomson Prison alleges retaliation for speaking to press

The wife of an inmate at Thomson Prison is alleging retaliation after speaking to the media about the alleged abuse of her husband.

Shawanna Edwards said her husband, Jackie Edwards, has suffered retaliation in the form of physical abuse and torture that nearly killed him as a result of stories in the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus detailing other incidents of interrogation, abuse and overuse of solitary confinement.

Jackie Edwards, 61, was an inmate at USP Thomson, serving the remainder of a five-year sentence for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was transferred to USP Thomson on Feb. 28 from Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. As a nonviolent offender with good behavior, he was sent to Thomson's satellite minimum-security camp.

On April 14, Shawanna Edwards said her husband was removed from his cell and taken to the main facility where he was beaten until he was unconscious and placed in solitary confinement. He remained in solitary confinement for 65 days and was only allowed two phone calls, on May 4 and June 4.

Shawanna Edwards said Jackie also was denied personal hygiene items and access to an attorney, despite requesting to speak to an attorney many times. She said she heard from him again on June 18, where he called her from a transit facility. He said he had been physically assaulted by correctional officers because of the media attention and transferred from Thomson for "causing too much noise."

"He told me they taunted him after my story ran," Shawanna Edwards said. "Jackie told me he laid in the interrogation room for 18 hours on a table, positioned like an 'X' and chained."

Scott Taylor, spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs and Information, declined to comment on specific complaints.

"While we decline to comment on anecdotal allegations or, for safety and security reasons, provide information about conditions of confinement for any particular inmate, we can provide you with the following information — The Bureau of Prisons is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all inmates in our population, our staff and the public," Taylor said.

The federal prison in Thomson currently houses 916 inmates: 785 in the maximum-security facility and 131 at the adjacent minimum-security camp.

The U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General's Office opened an investigation into USP Thomson June 9 amid the allegations of abuse and the deaths of seven inmates over a two-year period.

Shawanna Edwards said her husband is grateful to be transferred out of the "hell hole."

"I am not going to stop fighting for him," she said. "There are way more deaths than are reported and way more acts of torture on inmates than we know. I will continue to raise awareness about this prison; these doors need to close. If (most of) the staff knows of this abuse and nothing is done, why are we as taxpayers, paying their salary?

"This entire prison is corrupt," she said. "This entire prison knows of these assaults and nothing is done. My husband is a U.S. citizen, a businessman, a father, a son and a human being; not a stray animal and not just an inmate number. He is not a punching bag for these officers' sick amusement. How do they go home and sleep at night after abusing people all day, every day? This is insane; this is pure torture. This is unjust and this behavior must be stopped."

