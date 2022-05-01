 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wild Ones Quad Cities establishes new chapter

Nahant Marsh

Wild Ones Quad Cities is one of the newest chapters in the national organization, Wild Ones: Native Plants, Natural Landscapes, an organization that encourages people to incorporate native plants into landscapes.

 FILE PHOTO

The mission is to promote environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities, according to a news release.

The chapter will host prairie and garden tours, plant sales, seed swaps and educational opportunities. Membership is open to residents of the Illinois counties of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Knox, and the Iowa counties of Scott, Clinton, Jones, Muscatine and Cedar.

To apply for membership, visit https://members.wildones.org/join/?chapter=1636.

 

