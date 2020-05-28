Wild week amid reopeing and a Classic being cancelled

To call it a wild week would be a bit of an understatement. Just as things started to inch closer to normal on the Illinois side with Illinois entering the Recovery Phase Friday and bars and restaurants with outdoor seating and barbarshops, hair salons, state parks and others opening up Friday, word comes Thursday that the John Deere Golf Classic is being cancelled this year. The tourney, slated for July 9-12, was supposed to be the first one where fans could be in attendance.
But now that has changed, too, with it being cancelled due to the fact that COVID-19 and Illinois rules during the pandemic stipulate no crowds of 50 or more people.
Friday, May 22
- John Deere announced its second quarter earnings, which included a new projected income of between $1.6 billion and $2 billion. Originally, the Moline-based manufacturer projected between $2.7 billion and $3.1 billion in net income for Fiscal Year 2020. Analysts fear a trickle down effect for the local economy.
- Child Care facilities in Illinois are on pace to open May 29, but with smaller capacities including only 10 children per classroom.There are more than 5,000 child care providers in the state.
- With retail reopening in Iowa,and opening a week later in Illinois, small business owners are cautiously optimistic about business.
- Nursing homes locally, through far better off than counterparts in New York and many larger cities, are having some challenges. With testing going on at both places, Aperion Care in East Moline reported nine positive tests for residents with one resident dying, and hard-hit Generations in Rock Island with less than 100 residents added one more positive test for 30 total, with 13 of them staff.
- University of Iowa Health Care officials continued to urge people to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands often.
- Local sports celebrities joined WXLP’s Dwyer and Michaels for a spirited celebrity Pinewood Derby to help raise money for charity including the Scouts. The selling of the celebrities’ cars will help fund the contributions.
- The Mississippi Valley Blues Society cancelled its Blues Fest. This was to be the 35 Blues Fest.
- The Figge Art Museum will reopen June 9.
- Drury Township planned to keep its 119-year tradition going on the Sunday before Memorial Day amid a few small changes in the Rock Island County Cemetery.
- Scott County had its 9th death due to COVID-19. The county has had 329 positive cases.
Saturday, May 23
- Depending on the church, the message in either state is that their faith is valued and so is their presence but churches are divided on if they should be allowed to worship amid COVID-19 pandemic with crowds usually larger than 50 at most any church.Gov. JB Pritzker said he will welcome outdoor church services in Phase 3 of the recovery.
- Cybercrime is up amid COVID-19 across the world.
- A measure allowing bars and restaurants in Illinois to sell cocktails to go passed both chambers of the General Assembly Saturday. The bill would be repealed one year after the Governor signs it into law.
- Illinois made sweeping election changes calling for each Illinois election office to mail or email applications for voting by mail by Aug. 1.Bill proponents estimate 4.8 million people will receive applications.
- The Illinois House passed a $40 billion state budget relying on federal funding for more than $3 billion of it.
- A bill that would affect Freedom of Information laws by letting legislators meet remotely during the pandemic stalled in the Illinois House.
- Illinois now has 4,790 deaths due to the pandemic and added 2,352 more positive tests for COVID-19.
Sunday, May 24
- Two Augustana graduates from the Class of 2017 wed on campus as friends and family of the groom, Kirby Stockwell, watched from their cars and family of the bride, Chris Wilson watched via Zoom from Europe.
- Rockridge’s Class of 2020 had a drive-in graduation at the school’s parking lot Sunday.
Monday, May 25
- Both across the U.S. and locally services for Memorial Day were subdued and not taking place at the normal rate due to COVID-19.
- Barbers and their customers will have to wear face masks; restaurants can only serve food outdoors and youth sports may hold practices and drills, but only for 10 people, as Illinois enters Phase 3 Friday, the governor said.
- Churches in the Davenport (Catholic) Diocese are opening for private prayer if a process of regular cleaning and disinfecting can be maintained, the week of May 25, the diocese announced.
Tuesday, May 26
- Iowa will open bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and social and fraternal clubs Thursday. And on June 1, it will open up outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement parks, skate rinks, skateboard parks and outdoor playgrounds, per Gov. Kim Reynolds. However she let moratoriums on foreclosure and evictions expire.
- Illinois COVID-19 infection rates are dropping, averaging roughly 9% the last seven days after hitting a high of 23% in April.
- Rock Island County had two more COVID-19 deaths, giving it 26 of the 35 in the Quad-Cities.
Wednesday, May 27
- Illinois is getting set to reopen Friday. And is one of only two states to meet federal criteria that states were supposed to meet before opening back up.
- Health guidelines meant to promote safety and consumer confidence in Illinois as it reopens were shared by a Q-C Chamber speaker, Michael Negron, the assistant director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on a Zoom call.
- Scott County announced its pool will be closed for the summer at Scott County Park amid concerns related to COVID-19.
- The Scott County Regional Authority awarded more than $510,000 in grants for COVID-19 needs in the community. An additional $256,000-plus was also awarded in previously committed grants. Because the Isle Casino has been closed for 21/2 months, the approximately $767,000 was much less than the $1.4 million to $1.5 million normally given out.
- Illinois exceeded 5,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Thursday, May 28
- The PGA Tour officially announced that the John Deere Classic, the 50th anniversary of the Quad-Cities PGA event, won’t take place this year. The Tourney was scheduled for Deere Run in Silvis July 9-12 but Illinois will still be limiting events to 50 people at that point. That was among the reasons for cancelling. JDC tournament director Clair Peterson said there were too many hurdles to overcome, among them sponsorship and the health of players and fans.
- Still, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter called the reality “unfair” and said he believed Chicago’s own issues with the pandemic are affecting the rest of the state unfairly.
- Scott County had its 10th death from COVID-19, giving the area 36 total.
- Also falling to the effects of the pandemic on the economy was Isabel Bloom, which is closing its stores in LeClair and Moline, the company announced. Its flagship store on Federal Street in Davenport will remain open.
- The Scott County Jail announced its first COVID-19 positive case as a test on an inmate came back positive.
- The Mississippi Valley Fair is still on for Aug. 4-9 in Davenport but Shinedown will not perform Aug. 6 this year. It does plan to come in 2021.
Friday, May 29
- Illinois began to reopen restaurants with outside seating, much to the delight of customers and help alike. The Steel Plow in Moline was hoping for a typical Friday’s worth of business as it served both lunch and dinner on its patio, that is open but covered. Los Agaves Mexican Grill, just up the street on Avenue of the Cities, was also hopeful of a big night in its outdoor area on the east side of the facility.
- Barbershops, hair salons and other small businesses were among those also reopening after about 21/2 months odd due to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.
