Wild week amid reopeing and a Classic being cancelled

To call it a wild week would be a bit of an understatement. Just as things started to inch closer to normal on the Illinois side with Illinois entering the Recovery Phase Friday and bars and restaurants with outdoor seating and barbarshops, hair salons, state parks and others opening up Friday, word comes Thursday that the John Deere Golf Classic is being cancelled this year. The tourney, slated for July 9-12, was supposed to be the first one where fans could be in attendance.