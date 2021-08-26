Will a COVID-19 vaccination mandate make it harder to staff nursing homes in the Quad-Cities? Some administrators think so.

Megan Howard still tries to find humor during the too-often grim days of COVID-19.
"I haven't worn make-up to work in over a year, I can tell you that," said Howard, who has worked in a Davenport long-term care facility for 11 years. "It's just not worth it because of the masking.
"I'm tired of the masks. I'll admit that. But I wear them. I know masks are about protecting others — and that's what we are here to do, protect our clients."
In an effort to protect people living in long-term care facilities, President Joe Biden announced last week all nursing homes should require staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services backs that idea, and a new mandate could take effect as soon as next month.
The CMS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe a number of recent outbreaks in nursing homes can be traced to the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant and care settings with low staff vaccination rates.
Medicaid and Medicare funding pays for care at more than 15,000 nursing homes nationwide.
Howard said a vaccine mandate on all employees at nursing homes and long-term care facilities could cause "some people to leave and find some other kind of work."
"It's a hard thing for some people. They are afraid of a new vaccine," Howard said. "No matter what, the vaccine hasn't been around very long and that makes people worried about what might go into their bodies.
"It's hard for a lot of facilities to hire employees. That mandate might really make it hard to keep employees."
The Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval this week, and Moderna has completed its submission to the FDA, which may ease those fears for some.
But Chris Danielson, administrator at Aspire of Pleasant Valley, a nursing and rehabilitation center where roughly 30% of the staff is fully vaccinated shares some of Howard's concerns.
"I think we've made some progress," Danielson said. "But we have seen a few infections of vaccinated residents in the facility — so having staff vaccinated to prevent outbreaks is really important."
Danielson also worries that Biden's mandate is focused too narrowly on nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
"I think I would like to see a broader mandate across all of health care," Danielson said. "Right now, a mandate targeting nursing homes will cause us to lose staff. I think, maybe, you'll see that across the board in nursing homes."
What concerns Danielson and other nursing home administrators throughout the Quad-Cities is employees who aren't vaccinated by now are choosing to not vaccinate at all.
Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have a vaccination rate problem when it comes to staff. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, just two of nine reporting facilities in Rock Island County have a staff vaccination rate of 70% or higher. And five of the nine facilities have staff vaccination rates below 50%.
According to CMS, as of Aug. 8 seven of 10 reporting long-term care facilities had vaccination rates below 70%. The vaccination mandate comes at a time when the Iowa Department of Public has made it harder to find even general COVID-19-related information and fewer facilities are reporting to federal agencies.
Beyond vaccination statistics and the Biden administration's mandate, local public health officials and health care leaders from throughout the Quad-Cities have stressed the need for local action.
"As an agency who works as the kind of eyes and ears of nursing home and long-term care residents, we fully support the (Biden administration's) vaccine mandate," Alternatives for Older Adults CEO Kathy Weiman said. "Early on in the pandemic we know nursing home breakout infections often came from workers, from the staff passing the virus to a patient."
Alternatives also works with senior citizens — some of whom Weiman described as "very elderly people who are doing their best to live at home."
"For all new employees we are requiring vaccinations," Weiman said. "As of today, 96% of our 68 employees are vaccinated."
Laura Kopp is the CEO and president of the Center for Active Seniors, called CASI, a comprehensive senior center that has taken on the issue of vaccinations.
"We have been a strong advocate for vaccinations and following CDC safety guidelines in all indoor public settings," Kopp said. "We think education is the key — the more people know, they will better understand the importance of this vaccine."
"We don't have a comment on any mandates. But I will tell you this: Our staff has a 100% vaccination rate. That's all 30 employees. Information is the key."
Howard said experience can play a big role in deciding if COVID-19 vaccinations are needed.
"My husband got COVID," Howard explained. "It was bad. Really bad for about two weeks.
"We got vaccinated because we saw what COVID can do. A big reason was we wanted to protect our kids. And I wanted to protect the people at my job. But for some people it's a hard choice. I think you have to understand that."
COVID-19 vaccinations have proved to be a hard sell to the wider population across the Quad-Cities — even as infection rates and hospitalization numbers have steadily increased since late June.
According to the CDC, 85,290 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 49.3% of Scott County's population. The numbers are lower in Rock Island County, where 62,660 people are fully vaccinated, or 44.2% of the population.