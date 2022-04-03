Will lack of psychiatrists prevent Quad-Cities residents from getting needed meds?

Dawn Vincent lives on the front lines of the struggle to deliver behavioral health to residents of the Quad-Cities.

"There is a huge need for more behavioral health services across the Quad-Cities," she said.

Vincent and Dr. Carl Vincent own Southpark Psychology in Moline, where a staff of 25 therapists sees an estimated 900 patients a week.

“And the need has increased since COVID-19,” she said.

Demand for treatment of anxiety, depression and substance abuse has risen sharply over the past two years, with more people seeking treatment for mental health issues that have been exacerbated by the isolation and hardships triggered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And as in many communities across the United States, a person who needs help in the Quad-Cities can face a patchwork quilt of behavioral health providers.

Though most have access to some combination of therapists — be that counselors or clinical psychologists — finding those with the power to prescribe medications for their mental health treatment has grown more scarce.

An increasing shortage of prescribing psychiatrists both nationwide and across the Quad-Cities has created a gap in treatment as more people seek help for their mental health.

One Quad-Cities clinical psychologist said he would be surprised "if there are even seven psychiatrists in all of the Quad-Cities who can write (prescriptions) for patients."

The issue of prescribing psychiatrists came to the fore earlier this week when Genesis Health System announced Genesis Psychology Associates Ltd. "is taking very limited referrals due to a provider shortage combined with a full slate of patients."

Three hospitals in the Quad-Cities have mental health units: UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, Eagle View in Bettendorf and Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Genesis Senior Communications Specialist Todd Mizener explained the change.

"We recently had a psychiatrist move to part-time, and our other psychiatrist has absorbed those patients,” Mizener responded in an email. “The bottom line is that the decrease in accepting referrals is simply due to physician and provider workforce limitations. We continue to accept very limited referrals for our Genesis Health Group partners due to current patient capacity."

Mizener said Genesis was recruiting a psychiatrist who could prescribe in order to help meet the demand.

The struggle to deliver behavioral health services involves real people in need. According to the 2021 Quad-Cities Community Health Assessment, 22.7% of the survey's 1,150 respondents from Scott, Rock Island and Muscatine counties reported fair to poor mental health. The survey found 30.6% of respondents were diagnosed with depression.

The survey also found 25% of respondents took behavioral modification drugs or were receiving treatment, and 9.3% were unable to get mental health treatment in the past year.

Carl Vincent and Dawn Vincent said recruiting mental health professionals was no easy task.

"Psychiatrists and other behavioral health professionals are expensive," Carl Vincent said. "And insurance reimbursements from Medicaid and United Healthcare simply do not pay enough.

"The immediate impact of low reimbursement is that it really limits expansion in the behavioral health services — and, in some cases, it may force contraction."

Southpark Psychology employs two nurse practitioners who specialize in psychiatry and can write scripts for patients.

Eagle View — which declined to comment — was among seven for-profit hospitals owned by Strategic Behavioral Health that were purchased late last year by Summit BHC, a Tennessee-based network of inpatient behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers.

Eagle View opened in Bettendorf in the summer of June 2020 after years of delays trying to get approval from the Iowa Health Facilities Council. Advocates said the extra beds were sorely needed, but the new facility faced opposition from local providers Genesis Health System in Iowa and UnityPoint Health in Illinois. The health system leaders claimed the new for-profit hospital would siphon staff and the privately insured, highest-paying patients.

Dawn Vincent said Eagle View was making a "positive" impact on local behavioral health efforts because providers could send people to Eagle View for immediate help and intervention if needed.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity's Robert Young Center is a comprehensive behavioral health center and the only Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

Robert Young Center utilizes nationally board-certified psychiatrists and certified advanced practice nurses who can provide psychiatric medication management.

The health departments in Scott and Rock Island counties can also help individuals access mental health services by making referrals.

Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill noted the department's family case management team focuses on prenatal and postpartum health for women, including at least two depression screenings.

"However, we would make a referral for anyone who came to us for help," Hill said.

She said many social service agencies were transitioning to a referral system called IRIS, which is housed with the Quad Cities Open Network and The Hub.

"We use IRIS to make referrals and see that the referral is accepted. Case managers say that it takes about a week for a referral to be accepted. We then follow up with clients to see if they are receiving services. Not all agencies use IRIS," Hill explained.

The Scott County Health Department did not detail how it helps people access mental health services. Community Health Clinic, Inc. in Davenport and Rock Island will guide those seeking help with behavioral health needs.

"COVID has opened up issues and contributed to issues like isolation," Dawn Vincent said. "We see kids who haven't been able to see friends. We see family tensions increase because of disagreements over how to respond to COVID."

Then there's death and illness, grief and loss — both personal and professional, be it jobs, family or friends.

"Those aspects put a great deal of stress on families and people," Dawn Vincent said. "Grief is hard on all of us," on top of isolation, job issues and family issues.

"A lot of people need help with those issues," she said. "The demand is always there for professionals who can help."

