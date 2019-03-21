Clouds may prevent Quad-Citians from seeing the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) that will be visible Saturday night in some areas as the effect of a recent solar flare.
Andy Ervin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there is a fairly high chance of cloud cover Saturday night through Sunday night. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had much more than just a minor display (of the Northern Lights) here in the Quad-Cities,” Ervin said. “There probably is going to be a problem for local people seeing any kind of local display.”
He said the lights might be visible in southwestern Wisconsin, where skies will be clear. “The further north you go on Saturday evening, the further you’ll be away from the storm system that’s expected to roll in on us.”
The naturally occurring lights sometimes glow and flicker in the upper part of the northern hemisphere at night.
Quad-Citians can expect dry weather through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s Friday and during the weekend, Ervin said.
Rain chances will increase over the Quad-City area Saturday night and continue through Sunday. The area receive .25 inches of rain, Ervin said.