Winborns’ work was catalyst for Davenport renovations

While Don Decker and Gwen Tombergs got Rejuvenate Housing established, the inspiration came from Ed Winborn, former Davenport mayor and Scott County supervisor, and his wife, Sandy, a watercolor artist.

In late 2013 the Winborns purchased Ed’s boyhood home on West 14th Street for $17,500 at auction. They had watched the home -- and surrounding neighborhood -- deteriorate through the years and when it came up for sale to settle an estate, they decided to bid, not sure of what they were going to do with it.

Looking around, they hardly knew where to begin. The duplex next to their house was fire-damaged, vacant and boarded up. They decided that property needed to be cleaned up first, so they bought it and spent about 18 months restoring it so it could be rented.

Then they turned their attention to their original purchase, building a kitchen addition with first-floor bathroom and a two-car detached garage, moving there in late 2017. They are no strangers to rehab work; their previous home in the Village of East Davenport was boarded up and on the city’s demolition list when they bought it in the 1990s and subsequently rebuilt it.

In early 2018, Winborn called together a group of people including Decker and Tombergs to brainstorm ideas of how to promote more rejuvenation. Davenport’s central city is filled with solid, sturdy homes, Winborn says, but it also has lots of challenges. These include vacant/abandoned structures that threaten neighborhood stability and undermine the investments made by other property owners.

In addition to finding money for reinvestment, Decker recommended concentrating efforts in a given area so that improvements would be noticeable. “Take it one block at a time,” he said in a 2018 Quad-City Times article about the problem of vacant/abandoned housing. “You’ve just got to have that spark. But everything I’m telling you is really hard.”

A neighborhood stabilization plan proposed by Davenport city staff earlier this month provides the kind of boost Decker envisioned.

If approved by the City Council, it would invest $2.1 million over the next three years to reduce the number of vacant and abandoned homes along the Gaines Street corridor through acquisition, rehabilitation or new construction.

It would be, as Alderman Marion Meginns, 3rd Ward, said, “a very aggressive” program.

The home Rejuvenate Housing has for sale is within the Gaines Street corridor identified by staff and, coincidentally, is kitty-corner across the street from the Winborns’ home and adjoining rental property. It also is next door to a third Winborn aquisition – a formerly vacant home the couple bought in 2018 for $21,000. They are just about finished with a total makeover that has included a new heating-ventilation-and-air-conditioning system and new plumbing and electrical systems, support beams, windows, some walls, a rebuilt front porch and new paint in a tri-color scheme of green, dark green and cream.

The couple intends to operate it as an AirBnB or VrBo, or vacation rental by owner.

Winborn hopes the rejuvenate spirit can take hold in the central city – he likes to call it “Midtown” -- just as it has in the downtown.

“What has happened downtown is phenomenal,” he said one recent day, sitting in his home’s kitchen. “Young people are moving in and it has taken on a life of its own.

“My mission is really to encourage young people to move into the city and not be afraid – to realize all the good things that are here. I know people are reluctant to take a chance, but we’ve lived here for four years and we’ve never had any problems. And our neighbors look out after us.”

Sandy adds that would-be buyers can get a solid house for half what they would pay in newer areas. “And we have bus service, we’re within walking distance of banks and stores. Those people (in newer areas) don’t even have trees. They say they want a good school district. If you have young families with good intentions, everything improves. Which comes first, the chicken or the egg?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.