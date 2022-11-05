Wind advisory issued for Quad-City region until 4 p.m. Saturday

A wind advisory is in effect for the Quad-City region until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service, Davenport, issued the advisory for a large area of eastern Iowa Iowa and western Illinois.

The counties include Scott, Muscatine, Clinton, Jackson, Louisa, Dubuque, Des Moines and Lee counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Mercer, Warren, Henry, Whiteside and Carroll in Illinois.

South to southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts as high is 55 mph are expected throughout most of the daylight hours Saturday. Higher gusts may occur with passing storms, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Wide-spread rain is expected to continue through the middle of the day Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, by 9:50 p.m. Friday, Davenport had received 1.32 inches of rain at the National Weather Service offices near the Davenport Municipal Airport. Rainfall totaled .75 of an inch at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline at that time.

The North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, is predicting the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, will rise from 4.37 feet, where it stood at 10 p.m. Friday, to 5.9 feet by noon Wednesday.

Most of Iowa received at least some much needed rainfall from the system that moved over the Quad-City region Friday and Saturday. Illinois also was receiving badly needed rainfall.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Iowa is suffering from some level of drought, from abnormally dry in east central Iowa that includes the Quad-Cities, to exceptional drought in the western part of the state.

All of the Illinois Quad-City region is rated as abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.