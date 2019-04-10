A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Quad-City region by the National Weather Service.
The Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. until noon Thursday.
According to the Advisory:
"An intense storm system in Kansas will bring increasing cold east winds to the area today, with strong winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 45 mph tonight. These strong winds will continue through the overnight hours into Thursday morning."
Summary
• Winds: East 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
• Timing: Strong winds are expected this evening through Thursday morning.
• Impacts: Driving will be difficult, especially on north to south roads.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 mph or greater are expected, which can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution if you are traveling.