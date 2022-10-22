Wind-driven fires damage farm buildings, equipment in Muscatine County on Friday

Firefighters from Muscatine, Cedar, Louisa and Johnson counties spent about seven hours Friday fighting field and structure fires that were driven by high winds, Muscatine County's Public Information Officer Kevin Jenison said.

Several farm buildings and pieces of equipment were either damaged or destroyed, but there were no homes damaged by the fire.

Jenison said that at 10:44 a.m., both the Nichols and West Liberty fire departments were sent to the area of 1980 Mound Avenue in Muscatine County for a report of hay bales on fire. The fire was extinguished, and both departments returned to their stations by 1 p.m.

About 2:14 p.m., Muscatine Communications dispatchers began receiving numerous 911 calls about fires in the same area around 1980 Mound Avenue.

Over the next six to seven hours firefighters battled the wind-driven fires, he said.

Fire Departments responding were Durant, Wilton, Atalissa, West Liberty, Nichols, Conesville, Columbus Junction, Letts, Fruitland, Montpelier, Wapello, West Branch, Tipton and Muscatine as well as deputies and reserve deputies from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department.

Jenison added that special thanks was given to Brauns Excavating, Heuer Construction, Midtown Towing, Alliant Energy, Muscatine Power and Water, MidAmerican Energy, “and the countless farmers, friends and families that either assisted or supported the efforts to bring this incident under control.

“Without their support, this incident would have deteriorated rapidly, causing considerably more damage,” Jenison said.