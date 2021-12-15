 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wind-gust speed could reach 80 mph today in the Quad-Cities
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Wind-gust speed could reach 80 mph today in the Quad-Cities

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind

The National Weather Service-Quad-Cities is forecasting possible wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph this evening.

 Bobby Metcalf

Unseasonable warmth and high-wind warnings are producing concerns in the Quad-Cities for evening storms or even a tornado.

The National Weather Service-Quad-Cities now is forecasting possible wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph this evening.

Timing for the worst of the winds begins around 3 p.m. and after.

"For the Quad-Cities, we're mainly concerned with the 8 to 10 p.m. time range," said meteorologist Dave Cousins.

Those driving SUVs or larger vehicles, however, are warned that afternoon travels could be treacherous, because sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m., Cousins said.

High-profile vehicles could encounter dangerous gusts on the road, he said.

"Due to the high winds, there's also a risk for severe storms this evening as well," he said. "There is the risk of isolated tornadoes, but the bigger threat is northwest of the Quad-Cities."

Power outages also are a possibility.

The National Weather Service has advised those with outdoor holiday decorations secure them or move them inside until Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

After mega tornado, Kentucky desperate for Christmas salve

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News