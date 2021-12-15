Wind-gust speed could reach 80 mph today in the Quad-Cities

Unseasonable warmth and high-wind warnings are producing concerns in the Quad-Cities for evening storms or even a tornado.
The National Weather Service-Quad-Cities now is forecasting possible wind gusts between 60 and 80 mph this evening.
Timing for the worst of the winds begins around 3 p.m. and after.
"For the Quad-Cities, we're mainly concerned with the 8 to 10 p.m. time range," said meteorologist Dave Cousins.
Those driving SUVs or larger vehicles, however, are warned that afternoon travels could be treacherous, because sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m., Cousins said.
High-profile vehicles could encounter dangerous gusts on the road, he said.
"Due to the high winds, there's also a risk for severe storms this evening as well," he said. "There is the risk of isolated tornadoes, but the bigger threat is northwest of the Quad-Cities."
Power outages also are a possibility.
The National Weather Service has advised those with outdoor holiday decorations secure them or move them inside until Thursday.