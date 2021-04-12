Window narrowing to prevent irreversible damage from climate change. How will Davenport respond?

"I think it adds an opportunity to have the city's voice, from the policymakers on down, be very clear that those are values of the community," Spiegel said.

The city resolution is backed by the Progressive Action for the Common Good, the Diocese of Davenport, the Davenport branch of the NAACP, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Nahant Marsh Education Center and Edwards United Church of Christ.

"This action comes at such a critical moment in our planet's history ... as we have a very narrow window of time in which we can still head off the most severe effects of global warming," said Lori McCollum, chairwoman of environmental justice team at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities.

Global temperatures could reach an irreversible tipping point in less than a decade, if the world doesn’t act dramatically to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.