You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Window smashed, jewelry stolen from McGivern's Jewelry, Davenport

Window smashed, jewelry stolen from McGivern's Jewelry, Davenport

siren3

Police continue to investigate a burglary at a Davenport jewelry store where a window was broken early Tuesday.

Davenport police responded shortly after 8 a.m. to McGivern's Jewelry, 2227 Jersey Ridge Road, where someone entered the building by smashing out a window with a large rock.

An undetermined amount of property was stolen. Police said no further details are available, and the investigation continues. 

Owner Willie McGivern said Wednesday business continues at the store. He announced last week the store is closing, and its inventory is marked down.

He couldn't comment on the burglary because the investigation continues, but he said, "We're tough, sturdy, rugged and rarin' to go."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News