Ducks paddle through the current from Mississippi River floodwaters at Ripley Street and River Drive, Davenport.
Ice and heavy winds have caused power outages in northwest Iowa, but the Quad-Cities have been mostly spared.
Winds here should diminish by this evening.
Geoff Greenwood, spokesperson for Mid-American Energy Co., said earlier Thursday that extra crews were dispatched after 3,400 customers were without power in Lyon and Sioux counties.
“In one area near Rock Valley, more than 50 transmission poles are down,” Greenwood said, with another 20 are down in Sioux County between Sioux Center and Orange City.
Zach Uttech, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said ice contributed to the problems in northwestern Iowa.
Winds have caused problems in various parts of Iowa, with a semi was blown over near Waterloo and winds reaching 60-63 mph in some areas, Uttech said.
In the Quad-Cities, the highest wind guests were 47 mph overnight, with some gusts from 40-45 mph, he said. A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. today.
Friday still will be windy, with winds from the southwest at 30-35 mph, he said. Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs in the middle 50s.