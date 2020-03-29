Winds pummel Quad-City area while rivers continue to flood

Blustery winds thwarted Sunday plans to enjoy the outdoors for many Quad-Citians who have joined the rest of the country inside and away from the COVID-19 virus.
A wind advisory was in effect for the entire Quad-City area Sunday. West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 to 50 mph, pummeled the region. In the Quad-Cities, a gust of 51 mph was recorded about 3:30 p.m. at Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
At the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and Columbia Avenue, Davenport, winds blew over a tree and wires Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.
A MidAmerican Energy spokesperson said a few isolated incidents were reported. For example, a tree came into contact with an overhead line in Rock Island and affected 11 customers for about two hours Sunday morning. But there were no widespread outages reported in the Quad-City area.
Alex Gibbs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said a strong low-pressure system tracked from southwest Iowa to north central Iowa Saturday afternoon. Storms developed, moved across a warm front, and several tornadoes were spotted as the system moved over Iowa. Tornadoes appeared in the Tampico, Ill., area in Whiteside County; the Cambridge, Ill., area in Henry County; the Sherrill, Iowa area in Dubuque County and also in Buchanan County, Iowa.
A tornado damaged outbuildings and uprooted trees at a farm in the southern portion of Whiteside County before it moved northeast and flipped a farm irrigator before it lifted.
A few other storms brought small hail and damaging wind to portions of the region Saturday night.
In the meantime, a combination of rainfall and snow melt resulted in flooded Quad-City-area rivers Sunday night:
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15: Flood stage is 15 feet, with moderate flood stage at 16. The river measured 15.8 feet, and is forecast to go to 16.4 feet Tuesday into Wednesday. It is expected to hold steady at about 16.3 for the rest of the week, Gibbs said.
The Rock River at Moline: Flood stage is 12. The river is forecast to go to 14.2 feet, major flood stage, Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: Flood stage is 11 feet. The river, at 12 feet, was just above moderate flood stage of 11.5 feet. It is forecast to go 12.1 feet Monday and then drop below flood stage Tuesday.
The high Sunday was 55 and the low was 40, Gibbs said.
The beginning of the work week will be dry and sunny, with a high of 57 on Monday, he said. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of 36.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high of 48. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 33.
