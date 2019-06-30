Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 30, 2019 @ 8:01 pm
Part of a tree sits atop a house in the 1600 block of West Columbia Avenue in Davenport.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.