Windy and cold conditions didn't stop the 30th Annual Festival of Trees Parade

Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers guide Cookie Monster under the walkway of the Davenport RiverCenter during Saturday's Festival of Trees Parade.
Thomas Geyer
Cookie Monster rises after clearing the walkway.
Thomas Geyer
Arcarnic balloon handlers keep Garfield steady.
Thomas Geyer
Santa Claus is coming to town via 3rd Street.
Thomas Geyer
Handling the balloons in a parade is more difficult than it looks as shown by those holding on to the bottom of Oscar the Grouch's trash can.
Thomas Geyer
Children grab candy thrown during the Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport.
Thomas Geyer
Judging this year's parade are, from left to right, Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Bulman, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey, Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel and Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler.
Saturday was windy and cold, but it didn’t stop the 30th Annual Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport. Several hundred people bundled up against the cold and wind and occasional snow flurries to watch the parade. Expert balloon handlers kept the parade going despite the wind trying to steal their balloons; the handlers just tightened their tethers and marched on. Some people watched the parade from the overhead walkway of the Davenport RiverCenter or from inside the RiverCenter. For the 30th year, Mike Peppers donned his Santa suit. Peppers has played Santa for more than 50 years and has brought joy and merriment to people of all ages throughout the Quad-Cities. He first played Santa for children while stationed in Vietnam.
