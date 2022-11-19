Windy and cold conditions didn't stop the 30th Annual Festival of Trees Parade

Saturday was windy and cold, but it didn’t stop the 30th Annual Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees Parade in Davenport. Several hundred people bundled up against the cold and wind and occasional snow flurries to watch the parade. Expert balloon handlers kept the parade going despite the wind trying to steal their balloons; the handlers just tightened their tethers and marched on. Some people watched the parade from the overhead walkway of the Davenport RiverCenter or from inside the RiverCenter. For the 30th year, Mike Peppers donned his Santa suit. Peppers has played Santa for more than 50 years and has brought joy and merriment to people of all ages throughout the Quad-Cities. He first played Santa for children while stationed in Vietnam.