Windy storm leaves 111,546 households in Quad-Cities without power

"We had quite a few people trapped in buildings and cars," she said.

Some people reported their cars flipping over from the wind, having power lines fall on them and getting injured when hit by flying debris, she said. Dozens of cars at one factory had their windshields blown out. Buildings have also caught on fire, she said.

"We're in life-saving mode right now," Elder said.

Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer declared a civil emergency, telling residents to stay home and off the streets so that first responders can respond to calls.

In the Quad-Cities, Augustana College was without power and told students to stay in their residences, while advising employees to go home.

Bettendorf asked drivers to avoid Devils Glen Road from Middle Road to 53rd Avenue because several power lines were down.

Davenport libraries closed because they were without power, and the Davenport school board meeting was also postponed for lack of power.

The United States Postal Service said it was having trouble delivering the mail because of downed power lines and trees, limiting the ability to reach homes and mailboxes.