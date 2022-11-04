Winners of the $1.6 billion Powerball should consider taxes before cashing ticket

For those dreaming of winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, it may be prudent to consider taxes — and where you live or want to live — before cashing the ticket.

Strong sales after no one matched all six numbers Wednesday — the 39th consecutive drawing without a winner — boosted the Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

Some states have no state income tax, and other states may not tax lottery winnings.

For those winners who want to remain in the Quad-Cities, “If you’re taking a lump sum, you’re probably better off in Illinois as it stands today,” Davenport attorney Dick Davidson said. “Illinois has a flat tax of about 5% while Iowa has a graduated income tax of about 8.5%. However, Iowa allows you to deduct federal income taxes before you apply the Iowa tax.

“However, Iowa has changed the way it is taxing income, and that’s going to change in the next year-and-a-half,” he added. “If you’re taking payments over time it would then be cheaper to be in Iowa.”

Winners may want to look at the website Powerball Jackpot Analysis | USA Mega, which details the taxes in each state.

However, Davidson said, “No one owes taxes on the ticket until it is cashed.

“It is perfectly legal to sell your home, pack up and move to a state that has no income tax and then cash the ticket,” he said. “That happens a lot.”

Texas, Florida, Nevada, Wyoming and Washington do not have taxes on lottery winnings, according to the Powerball Jackpot Analysis website. California has no tax on lottery winnings, either.

Davidson said it was neither illegal nor immoral to avoid taxes. It is evading taxes that is illegal.

Davidson quoted Learned Hand, a federal trial judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, who said, “Any one may so arrange his affairs that his taxes shall be as low as possible; he is not bound to choose that pattern which will best pay the Treasury; there is not even a patriotic duty to increase one's taxes.”