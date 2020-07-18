You are the owner of this article.
Winnie's Wishes, Davenport, will close after 13 years
After 13 years of being a part of Churches United's ministries, Winnie's Wishes Resale Shop will close at the end of August.

According to a Churches United Facebook post: “Due to economic factors, the store, at 1605 N. Harrison St. can no longer stay in business.”

The store will have a closing sale Monday, July 20-Friday, July 31.

A ministry of Churches United, Winnie’s Wishes funds Winnie's Place shelter for women who are homeless or survivors of domestic violence.

