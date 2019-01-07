Try 1 month for 99¢
FILE: Terry Peters, 15 months, and his father Bryson, left, of Camanche, play in the water along with Baylor Anson, 1, and his father Bryan of Clinton during lat year's Winter Carnival at the Family Museum in Bettendorf. 

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

Bettendorf will host its third annual Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 2.

Indoor activities include:

At the Bettendorf Library

• Activities and Crafts with

- Nahant Marsh

- The Figge Art Museum

- Navigators USA

- Artist Angie Kilmer

- Master Gardeners

• Creation Studio Residency with calligrapher Amy Nielsen

• Little Hands Site with activities for ages 5 and under

• For a full schedule of events visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Family Museum

(Activities are free: $5 gallery admission for the day)

• Make a Snowflake in the Art Studio

• Play with Pretend Snow

• Make a Snowman with Model Magic in the Clay Studio

Life Fitness Center

• Pom-Pom Hockey

• Snowman Bowling

• Rubber Ducky Ring Toss

• Snowflake Drop

• Pin the Nose on the Snowman

• Snowbell Toss

• Snowball Fight

• Winter Coloring Station

• Winter Wonderland Photo Station

• Make-a-Mask Craft

Outside Activities (Weather Permitting)

Faye’s Field

• Snow Obstacle Course

• Snow Painting

Palmer Hills Golf Course

• Sledding

• Cross Country Skiing (limited ski rental or bring your own!)

Frozen Landing

• Ice Skating (skate rentals are $2 and if you bring your own, skating is FREE!)

All activities are free and open to all ages.

Shuttle service will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will make the following stops every 10 minutes.

• Learning Campus (between Family Museum and Library)

• Palmer Hills Golf Course (upper parking lot behind the Pro Shop)

• Life Fitness Center (parking lot across from the Life Fitness Center)

• Frozen Landing (parking lot between Frozen Landing and Splash Landing)

