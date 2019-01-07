Bettendorf will host its third annual Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 2.
Indoor activities include:
At the Bettendorf Library
• Activities and Crafts with
- Nahant Marsh
- The Figge Art Museum
- Navigators USA
- Artist Angie Kilmer
- Master Gardeners
• Creation Studio Residency with calligrapher Amy Nielsen
• Little Hands Site with activities for ages 5 and under
• For a full schedule of events visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Family Museum
(Activities are free: $5 gallery admission for the day)
• Make a Snowflake in the Art Studio
• Play with Pretend Snow
• Make a Snowman with Model Magic in the Clay Studio
Life Fitness Center
• Pom-Pom Hockey
• Snowman Bowling
• Rubber Ducky Ring Toss
• Snowflake Drop
• Pin the Nose on the Snowman
• Snowbell Toss
• Snowball Fight
• Winter Coloring Station
• Winter Wonderland Photo Station
• Make-a-Mask Craft
Outside Activities (Weather Permitting)
Faye’s Field
• Snow Obstacle Course
• Snow Painting
Palmer Hills Golf Course
• Sledding
• Cross Country Skiing (limited ski rental or bring your own!)
Frozen Landing
• Ice Skating (skate rentals are $2 and if you bring your own, skating is FREE!)
All activities are free and open to all ages.
Shuttle service will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will make the following stops every 10 minutes.
• Learning Campus (between Family Museum and Library)
• Palmer Hills Golf Course (upper parking lot behind the Pro Shop)
• Life Fitness Center (parking lot across from the Life Fitness Center)
• Frozen Landing (parking lot between Frozen Landing and Splash Landing)