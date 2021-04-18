Winter expected to make a encore appearance in the Q-C this week

Winter could make a return to the Quad-Cities this week bringing much colder temperatures and snow in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, if the models are correct.

Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said there are a lot more questions involving snow storms this time of year because in winter the cold air already is in place.

“The models are suggesting that the system will come in Monday and exit Tuesday night,” Pierce said Sunday. “It will come in as rain, but then the models are suggesting the atmosphere is going to cool and cause a rain-snow mix or even a complete changeover to snow.”

Monday’s forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of rain during the day with a northwest wind at 10 mph. The high Monday is expected to reach only into the middle 40s.

Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday with a 60 percent chance until about 3 a.m. Tuesday when there could be a rain-snow mix or all snow. Snow accumulation is not expected to exceed a half-inch.

The overnight low Monday into Tuesday is expected to be about 34 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast call for rain and snow likely early and then changing to all rain. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.