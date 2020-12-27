 Skip to main content
Winter mix could be in the offing for Quad-Cities by mid week
Q-C WEATHER REPORT

Winter mix could be in the offing for Quad-Cities by mid week

{{featured_button_text}}

A system moving through Tuesday and Wednesday may bring a mix of winter to the Quad-Cities if it tracks just right.

Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday that, “it could be an interesting week.”

“There is a whole bunch of uncertainty with this system right now,” Gunkel said about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. “Depending on the track of the storm we could see winter’s wrath with a rain, snow and sleet mix.”

But it all depends on where the rain-snow line sets up, he added.

“Right now we’re not strictly on the snow side,” Gunkel said. “Tuesday will start with snow but temperatures will warm up and we could end up with a mix of rain and snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.”

Wednesday’s forecast as of Sunday called for a 40 percent chance of a rain-snow with a high near 40 degrees. But, Gunkel said, “Wednesday is still kind of up in the air.”

The snow that came through the Quad-Cities late in the day Sunday caught some people by surprise.

Gunkel said meteorologists knew Saturday there was as system coming through on Sunday but it was clear how much moisture would be coming along with it.

It was not until later in the day Saturday that they had a better idea that there could be some rain and snow with the system.

