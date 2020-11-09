Winter Nights Winter Lights display opens Nov. 20

The outdoor gardens at the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island will be in winter bloom this holiday season with more than 130,000 glowing lights.

Organizers say it will be its largest light display yet with new areas of the outdoor gardens to be lit, including the Children’s Garden.

Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night and explore the lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the completely outdoor light exhibit.

All events have limited capacity and are subject to change based on state mandates governing public health. Masks are required while indoors and outdoors at the Botanical Center.

The exhibit will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 20 until Jan. 10 including Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. It will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15 and, freed for those under 2 years of age with Q-C Botanical Center members receiving $2 off admission

Tickets must be purchased online for timed entrance every 30 minutes. Passes are not accepted during Winter Nights Winter Lights.

To purchase tickets and learn more about special events planned for the season click on www.qcgardens.com

Quad-City Times​

