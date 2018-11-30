Quick action and a coordinated partnership helped an emergency homeless shelter again open its doors this winter, but advocates said the community must address a long-term solution to homelessness in the Quad-Cities.
At a news conference Friday at King's Harvest Ministries in downtown Davenport, housing agencies announced that King's Harvest will open its shelter Saturday, as it has for nearly 10 years. The shelter, located at 824 W. 3rd St., will be open to everyone, largely thanks to partners stepping in to operate it and donors providing almost $70,000 to run it.
King's Harvest Director Terri Gleize notified the other agencies in early November that the shelter would not be able to re-open. She told the Quad-City Times earlier this week that she lacked money to pay her staff and had been relying on volunteers to run it, but wound up taking many of the shifts herself.
The effort to save it was launched by a $30,000 challenge grant from United Way of the Quad-Cities and answered by area agency, government and business partners. In addition to United Way, $10,000 was contributed by the Quad-City company Build to Suit/RE Focus Development; Downtown Davenport Partnership and Quad-Cities Community Foundation; as well as $5,000 each from Scott County Community Services and the Scott County Housing Council.
Humility Homes & Services, which operates its own housing and shelter programs, will manage the shelter with Gleize. Ten years ago, another agency affiliate with the Humility of Mary Congregation stepped in to keep the former John Lewis Community Services open.
At the news conference, Christie Adamson, Humility Homes' chief operations officer, said King's Harvest shelter has "provided life-saving support for thousands over the years."
The shelter, which provides emergency housing each year from Dec. 1 to April 15, is the only winter emergency shelter in the community. "Its sole reason for operating is to keep people from freezing to death," she said.
Last year, King's Harvest sheltered 400 individuals, typically seeing 60 to 80 a night. "It opens tomorrow (Saturday) and we are ready to welcome those in from the cold," Adamson said.
Humility Homes has hired four additional employees for King's Harvest and will rotate some of its own employees.
Meanwhile, the Quad-Cities Housing Cluster and Scott County Housing Council will coordinate efforts to integrate the winter shelter plan "into an overall strategy to make homelessness is rare and brief," said Steve Barton, the Housing Cluster's president.
Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant-making at Quad-Cities Community Foundation, said the issue of homelessness "will require all of us."
"The Quad-Cities nonprofits, governments, businesses, funders and community members who make up the Housing Cluster are taking on the challenge of a holistic solution for this problem — and it is a solvable problem," she said. "We can end homelessness in our community."
The bi-state consortium will look not only for "a more permanent solution to the winter shelter but a path forward where one day we don't need a winter shelter in our community," Adamson said.
In other communities, she said public and private sectors have made more investments in affordable housing. The result, she said, is "They are seeing great reductions in the number of people who don't have homes in the community."
The speakers invited other nonprofits, governments, businesses and community members to join the conversation by attending the Housing Cluster's next meeting. The monthly meeting will be at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 10, at Cobblestone Place, 1212 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
Kelle Larned, the Salvation Army's program and operations director, said those using King's Harvest shelter will benefit from the introduction of the Quad-Cities Coordinated Entry System on Jan. 1. The system, which coordinates a number of housing services, will allow someone with a housing crisis to call or visit one place and quickly be connected to services.
As opposed to having to check each shelter, she said a case manager will "figure out what kind of housing program they need" and connect them with the correct agency.
Salvation Army is the lead agency for the new system, which was mandated for all programs receiving HUD funding.
In addition, the Salvation Army continues to provide shelter programs for men with children, women with children and two-parent families.
Relocated to 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, she said its new focus is on homeless prevention. "We're serving more people than we did at 6th and Harrison (at the former location)," Larned said.