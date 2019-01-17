The first 16 days of January were warm enough to keep the first half of the month warmer than normal, a whopping 8.1 degrees above normal, said meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
But that is about to change as much colder air moves into the region coupled with 5 to 7 inches of snow falling Friday night into Saturday.
As of Thursday, Gross said there is a winter storm watch for Friday through Saturday but that will likely be upgraded to a winter storm warning with new model data available overnight Thursday into Friday.
“The forecast calls for 5 to 7 inches of snow, but this system will be different than the previous snow event in that this will be a drier fluffier snow,” Gross said.
The problem will be the winds Saturday which are expected to be steady at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph, which means there will be drifting snow with this system.
The high Saturday is expected to reach 24 degrees, but the mercury will drop considerably to 4 degrees overnight into Sunday. The high Sunday is expected to reach only 14 degrees, with an overnight low into Monday of 6 degrees. The high Monday is expected to reach the middle 20s.
“It is definitely going to be much colder than what we’ve had,” Gross said. “People will be in for a shock when they walk out the door Sunday morning.”
Wind chill indices will range from the single digits to below zero, he added.
Rural areas likely will be impacted more with snow drifts, particularly on east-west roadways since the wind will be coming out of the north, he said.
But it is not just the Quad-Cities or Iowa that will be feeling winter’s chill. Temperatures throughout the entire Midwest will be below normal, Gross said.