A winter storm watch is in effect for the Quad-City region as a strong system that was moving over the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday will bring in much colder air and a chance for up to 7 inches of snow on Thursday.

Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Tuesday night that the system is expected to arrive early Thursday with a chance of snow after midnight that will mix with freezing rain at about 1 a.m.

Winds could gust as high as 25 mph and the overnight low is expected to be in the middle 20s.

As the day moves on the chance of precipitation increases with winds blowing at 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph, and a high of 31 degrees.

“Depending on where the system sets up the region could see 3-7 inches of snow,” Pierce said. “The immediate metro area could see 4-6 inches of snow.

“This is just a narrow band that is expected to produce more than 6 inches of snow, and it’s just a question of where that’s going to fall,” he said.

Pierce added that this will be a dryer snow compared to the snow that fell last week.

The overnight low Thursday into Friday is expected to fall to about 9 degrees, while Friday’s high under sunny skies is expected to be in the middle 20s.

However, a southerly flow of air will return and by Saturday and Sunday daytime temperatures will be back up into the middle 40s. The normal high temperature this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 35 degrees.

“By the time the weekend rolls around we’ll be melting the snow,” Pierce said.

Monday’s forecast at this point calls for partly sunny skies and a high in the lower 40s. A chance of snow returns Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies and a high in the middle 30s.