Winter storm expected for New Year's Day could drop 3-7 inches of snow on Q-C

A winter storm packing high winds and enough moisture to drop 3-7 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities will usher in the new year Saturday, meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.
Cold arctic air also will move into the region causing dangerous wind-chill indices throughout the day Saturday with an overnight low below zero. Highs temperatures on Sunday are expected only in the single digits, with the overnight low into Monday again below zero.
Friday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 41 degrees with a south wind blowing at about 5 mph. There is a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m.
In the afternoon the wind will shift and come from the northeast.
By 2 a.m. Saturday there is a chance of freezing rain and snow. The overnight low will dip to 16 degrees, and the wind will shift to from the north at 10-15 mph.
For the daylight hours Saturday, the forecast calls for snow after 7 a.m. with a north wind of 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Wind-chill values will be near or below zero.
“This will be a dryer snow, but it will be windy, which could reduce visibility, especially in open areas,” Cousins said. “There could be some impacts to travel.
“Wind chills Sunday morning could reach 15-25 degrees below zero,” he added.
The chance of snow Saturday is 100% with accumulations of 3-7 inches.
Another 1-3 inches of snow is possible during the nighttime hours before 1 a.m. Sunday.
The record snowfall for New Year’s Day is 4.2 inches set in 1891. Depending on the track of the storm that record could fall Saturday.
Sunday is expected to be sunny and cold with a high of 8 degrees, with an overnight low Sunday into Monday of minus-degrees.
That bitter cold won’t be around for long, Cousins said.
“We’ve got some warmer air headed back this way early next week,” he said.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 29, while Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 37 degrees.