Winter storm forecast for Friday

After a few days of warm, sunny weather Old Man Winter is about to make an encore appearance in the Quad-Cities as colder air and a chance of snow are forecast for Friday.
While the alert issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service, Davenport, has the Quad-Cities receiving anywhere between 1- and 5-inches of snow, meteorologist Alex Gibbs said that the worst of the snow will be off to the west of the Quad-City Metropolitan area.
Gibbs said that the high range of snowfall in the Quad-Cities is an indication that there is low confidence that the region will get the higher amounts, and that the range will tighten up as the models start aligning the closer the event gets.
“Changes to this forecast are expected,” he said. “Expect forecast refinements through the next few days.”
One of the other reasons for the high range of numbers is that the Quad-Cities will be on the edge of that storm, and even a small change in the system could have a bigger impact on the area, Gibbs said.
For the Quad-Cities tonight into Thursday, there is a 20% chance of snow from 4-7 a.m. and dense fog before 11 a.m.
The rest of the day is expected to be cloudy with a high of 35 degrees.
Friday’s forecast calls for 50% chance of snow after noon with a high near 29 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 20 mph. Snow accumulation during the day is not expected to exceed 1 inch, depending on the track of the storm.
Friday night’s forecast calls for snow with an 80% chance of precipitation. The area could see 1-3 inches of snow depending on the track of the storm.
The forecast for Saturday and Sunday calls for partly to mostly sunny skies both days with a high in the lower 20s. The overnight low Saturday into Sunday is expected to be 5 degrees, while the overnight low Sunday into Monday is expected to be in the middle teens.