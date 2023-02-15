A winter storm warning has been issued for the Quad-City region as a system packing high winds, snow and much colder air is expected to move through Thursday bringing the possibility of 4-7 inches of snow to the metropolitan area.

Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the expected snow will be dryer than the snow that fell on Feb. 9, raising the possibility for blowing and drifting snow and possible near whiteout conditions in open areas.

“It could be a little dicey tomorrow during the morning commute through noon,” Hladik said, adding that the north winds could gust up to 35 mph.

There could be periods of heavy snow with rates of up to 1 inch per hour, he added.

The winds will continue into Thursday night. The overnight low into Friday is expected to be about 9 degrees, with wind chill indices at zero or a few degrees below zero, Hladik said.

But the rebound will be quick.

“This thing gets out of here and south southwest winds for the weekend and early next week,” Hladik said.

Sunny skies are expected Friday with a daytime high of 28 and an overnight low into Saturday of 19 degrees.

Sunny skies continue Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs in the lower 40s.

So far for the month of February 1.1 inches of snow has been measured at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, according to National Weather Service, Davenport, statistics. A total of 1.2 inches of snow has been measured for the month at the Davenport Municipal Airport. The normal snowfall for the month of February in the Quad-Cities is 8.6 inches.

The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 36 degrees, while the normal overnight low is 18 degrees.

Through Tuesday, the average temperature in the Quad-Cities for the month of February is 32.2 degrees, which is 7 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded for the month so far is 56 degrees that occurred on Sunday.