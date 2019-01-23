Try 1 month for 99¢

A Winter Storm Warning for the Quad-City region has been extended until noon by the National Weather Service.

According to the warning "snow will slowly end from southwest to northeast through mid-day. At the same time winds will gradually diminish and decrease the amount of drifting and some blowing snow across the area.

"Additional snowfall accumulations of up to an inch are possible before the snow ends, especially north of a line from Aledo, Illinois to Vinton, Iowa."

If you must venture out today, plan on slippery road conditions with patchy blowing snow in rural areas that could significantly reduce visibility.

• Iowa road conditions.

• Illinois road conditions.

