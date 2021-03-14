Winter to make a brief return to Q-C today

Winter will make a brief return to the Quad-Cities on Monday bringing the possibility of a wintry mix, some ice and a couple of inches of snow, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service said.

This is part of the same system that dropped up to two feet of snow in parts of Denver.

“The bulk of everything should fall mostly in the morning,” Speck said. “By noon or 1 p.m. it should be off to our northeast.

“This is a very moisture-rich system,” he added. “The snow is going to be wet and heavy with a high water content so it won’t take long for it to go away.”

Whatever falls will be gone quickly as the high Monday is expected to reach 35 degrees and the high temperatures should be in the middle to upper 40s through Thursday. There is a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

The Quad-Cities is in the zone of low confidence and greatest uncertainty, Speck said. As of Sunday night the forecast called for one to two inches of snow with a light glaze to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation from the system.

Speck added that precipitation from this system is falling in western Iowa where there are areas experiencing moderate to severe drought.

By the time the weekend arrives temperatures are expected to be back into the 50s with a chance of Sunday’s high reaching into the 60s.

