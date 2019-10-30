The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the greater Quad-City region.
The advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m., tonight, until 4 p.m., Thursday.
The advisory states, "A stronger storm system will bring widespread snow to much of the area beginning late this afternoon and lasting into Halloween.
"The snow may be moderate to heavy at times, especially tonight into Thursday morning. Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches can be expected. Visibilities will be reduced to less than a mile in the heavier snow.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Be alert for slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.
"Heavy wet snow on leaf laden trees may cause branches to break and fall, possibly causing isolated power outages."