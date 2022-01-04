Winter weather advisory issued for tonight, Wednesday

Staff report
A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Quad-City area for late this evening and Wednesday.
Blowing snow is expected with west northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph. Bitterly cold wind chills as low as negative 20 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in rural areas. This may cause roads to become snow covered again and make travel difficult across the advisory area. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
