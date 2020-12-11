Winter weather to sweep across northeast IA. Will the Quad-Cities see snow?

The Quad-Cities metro will likely be spared its first snowfall of the 2020-2021 winter season this weekend.
Light to moderate rain will continue to lift to the northeast and mix with or change to snow through Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City throughout the afternoon and evening, according to the latest forecast.
Rain will change to all snow for most of that area by Saturday, with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall tonight into Saturday morning through the region, according to the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities.
City of Davenport officials, though, have made preparations should the system shift and deliver a slushy mix of rain and snow, and are using the expectation of snowfall to the north to remind residents to begin prepping now for the winter storm season.
"We have around 12,000 tons of salt and that is about average for the start of the season," city of Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said. "We are monitoring the forecast right now. There is a model calling for snow and another calling for primarily rain. We plan to place our crews on call so we will be able to respond if the snow or ice does accumulate."
Residents and visitors to Davenport are encouraged to sign up for text alerts to be reminded of snow emergencies. When a snow emergency is in place, parking on posted snow routes is prohibited.
Individuals can sign up for alerts and learn more about the city's winter weather response at www.davenportiowa.com/winter.
City snow plows are outfitted with GPS, which city officials use to monitor the progress of snow removal during and after a storm and to quickly respond to emergency vehicle needs. However, the GPS monitoring is not available for residents to view, Gleason said.
The city of Davenport clears posted snow routes first and remains on them until they are clear. Once posted snow routes are clear, city snow crews are deployed into residential zones, if there is ample accumulation and no melting is expected.
"Depending on the amount of snow, it can take 48-72 hours once the snow has stopped falling to clear all residential areas," Gleason said.
She said residents should be reminded that sidewalks should be cleared of snow within 10 hours after snow ends for pedestrian safety.
"We would also like to encourage residents to look out for one another," Gleason said. "Help a neighbor in need with shoveling when you can. And it is easy to forget some of the challenges winter driving presents, please slow down and have patience."
National Weather Service Quad-Cities meteorologist John Haase said the metro could see almost 1 inch of rain, with temperatures expected to stay above freezing, with lows Friday in the mid-30s.
"Once this goes by, all next week looks dry, with highs in the 30s," Haase said. "Once you get past tomorrow, you won’t see much precipitation. ... We saw a record high yesterday of 62 degrees, and so the pavement temperatures are pretty warm. Right now, we’re in the lower 40s. Temperatures aren’t going to budge much. We’re not looking at any ice on the road outside of that snow band to the northeast."
