Winter weather to sweep across northeast IA. Will the Quad-Cities see snow?

The Quad-Cities metro will likely be spared its first snowfall of the 2020-2021 winter season this weekend.

Light to moderate rain will continue to lift to the northeast and mix with or change to snow through Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City throughout the afternoon and evening, according to the latest forecast.

Rain will change to all snow for most of that area by Saturday, with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall tonight into Saturday morning through the region, according to the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities.

City of Davenport officials, though, have made preparations should the system shift and deliver a slushy mix of rain and snow, and are using the expectation of snowfall to the north to remind residents to begin prepping now for the winter storm season.

"We have around 12,000 tons of salt and that is about average for the start of the season," city of Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said. "We are monitoring the forecast right now. There is a model calling for snow and another calling for primarily rain. We plan to place our crews on call so we will be able to respond if the snow or ice does accumulate."