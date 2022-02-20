Winter will return to the Quad-Cities this week as two system move through region

After a nearly cloudless Sunday with a high temperature 19 degrees above the normal of 38 degrees, the roller coaster ride of warm and cold temperatures and a wintry mix of precipitation that comes in the month of February will continue this week.

Sunday’s high of 57 degrees got people outdoors for bicycling, walking, jogging and, in general, fun along the bike trail and at the local dog parks.

But there was reason for the warm weather, meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

“We have a clipper system approaching so we’re in the warm sector,” Pierce said.

Two systems will affect the Quad-City region this week, bringing colder temperatures and precipitation in the form of rain, ice and snow.

Monday is expected to start off mostly sunny with a high temperature reaching into the upper 40s. But rain begins to move in later Monday and Monday night.

“We’re probably going to see some drizzle or rain developing in the late afternoon,” Pierce said. “And then as we cool down it gets more interesting.”

Rain chances Monday night into Tuesday are 90%, he said. The overnight low is expected to be about 36 degrees.

There could be some freezing rain dipping down close to the Quad-Cities by about sunrise Tuesday morning, he added. “You may even here a crack of thunder toward sunrise,” Pierce said.

“Right now we might not see the freezing rain in the metropolitan area until Tuesday afternoon,” he said. “However, along U.S. Highway 30, north of us from Cedar Rapids over toward Mount Carroll and then on up to Dubuque, those areas could see an ice event.”

Not much ice is expected, but, any ice can make the roadways dangerous, Pierce said.

The low Tuesday night into Wednesday is expected to drop to 12 degrees.

Wednesday during the day is expected to be partly sunny with a high temp of 24 degrees. Wednesday night is expected to be cloudy with an overnight low of 16 as another system moves in Thursday.

There is a 70% chance of snow throughout the day Thursday, with a high temperature of 28 and an overnight low into Friday of 15.

“The system is too far out to determine how much snow we may get,” Pierce said. “Any slight deviation in the track of the storm could mean a lot in terms of how much or how little snow we get.”

Friday’s high is expected to reach 25 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 8 degrees.

The weekend is expected to be sunny and cold with a high Saturday of 33 and a high Sunday of 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.