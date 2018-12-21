Quad-City Times Wish LIst

The Quad-City Times Wish List is a partnership with United Way of the Quad-Cities. The United Way sends nomination forms to 70 non-profit groups, seeking individuals who have basic, unsatisfied needs. Times reporters write about some of the nominees in a special section published on Thanksgiving.

Times readers send donations to the United Way to help grant the wishes. In 20 years of Wish List, hundreds of new beds have been purchased (at discounted rates) for Quad-City children and adults who have been sleeping on the floor, because they do not have the money for basic needs.

Wish List funds also have paid for hundreds of winter boots and coats, dining tables, basic supplies for people with disabilities – even dentures.

Year after year, Jeff’s Car Corner offers used vehicles for parents without transportation, asking for a percentage of the cars’ values from Wish List donations.