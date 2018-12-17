Courtney Cole didn’t have many words at first.
She didn’t say much when she picked out a new kitchen table and couch or when she looked at the new mattresses and gently sat on the edge of one.
“This one will work,” she said, before scheduling the pieces to be delivered to her Davenport home the next day.
It all came a few hours later: Her joy and her words.
‘Very hard to make it’
Cole, a 24-year-old single mother of two young children, was one of nine Quad-Citians who were featured in a special section in the Thanksgiving Day edition of the Quad-City Times, kicking off the annual Wish List Quad-Cities program.
Cole’s wishes were granted last week, thanks to Wish List donations, during visits to Bruce’s New and Used Furniture Store on 4th Street in Davenport and Walmart on Kimberly Road in Davenport.
Lisa Mueller, of Community Action of Eastern Iowa, nominated Cole for Wish List, which is sponsored by the Times and United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, because the family was in need of basic furniture.
Cole, who is unemployed, has been slow to look for a job or pursue getting a GED, because she spends most of her time caring for her kids, Christopher Jr., 2, and Lilianah, 3, who is deaf and has limited hand and feet ability.
“It’s very hard to make it,” Cole said while on a (very practical) shopping spree at Walmart on Tuesday, adding that she gets some financial help from her sister and parents. “If I have extra, I get something for the kids. Not me.”
That goes for little things, like only having two plates in the cabinet, “because that was enough for them,” Cole said. It also goes for bigger things: Cole has been without a bed for over a year.
“By now,” she said. “I’m used to it.”
'I can't get my smile to go away'
Pushing a grocery cart through the aisles of Walmart on Kimberly Road in Davenport on Tuesday, Cole picked out necessities such as pots and pans, tupperware, dishes, pillows, diapers and socks for herself and her kids. Her one “splurge” included two pairs of holiday-themed leggings she plans to wear “a lot” this month.
When she got to the bedding aisle, Cole took her time and asked her cousin, Amber Davis, for advice.
“I haven’t picked out a bed set in so long,” Cole said.
Then, reality seemed to hit her.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I can’t get my smile to go away.”
Cole kept smiling at the checkout counter, as items filling two grocery carts were bagged.
“I’m shaking right now, and I don’t even know why,” Cole said. “This is really going to help me out. This will really make a difference for us.”
She then wondered out loud about if she could get her new mattress delivered that day, instead of waiting another night.
“I’ve been sleeping on the floor for a year, you know?” she said. “I wouldn’t mind getting it today.”
Bruce’s, a longtime Wish List helper, was able to come through on that; her mattress was delivered before dinnertime.
During an interview with the Quad-City Times last month, Cole said she and her kids spend most of their time at her mother’s house, because, “Our home doesn’t feel like home.”
Now, it just might.