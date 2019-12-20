Wish granted: Single mom gets beds, and more, for the whole family

New beds were the main priority.
Monique Santana and the five of her six children who live with her share two mattresses, making for a sleeping situation that wasn’t helped by how much her two older sons were growing, or when one of her youngest had pink eye.
“Jaiden needs grown man sizes. He’s 15 years old, and he needs grown man sizes,” she said of her oldest son.
Santana was one of the nine Quad-Citians featured in the Thanksgiving Day special section of the Quad-City Times, kicking off the annual Wish List program. On Tuesday, her family’s wishes were granted, thanks to the donations from readers. Her Christmas shopping started at Bruce’s New and Used Furniture in Davenport.
“They said ‘you should probably take off work,’ ” Santana said. A few weeks ago, she started a new job at a McDonald’s in Moline. “I thought, how long can it take to pick up some beds?”
The beds, admittedly, didn’t take too long to pick out and schedule for delivery. But Santana — accompanied by Malia Owens and Traneisha Jordan from Skip-a-Long, who nominated her — left Bruce’s with a few hundred dollars to spend on bedding, clothes and toys. Over the next few hours, the trio filled three shopping carts at Walmart in Moline.
“We’re budget shoppers,” Santana said with a laugh as she compared prices for bedding sets, dishware, and cutlery. She said her kids tended to lose forks around the house, and she had been looking for some missing ones “for weeks.”
These days, her sons K’Dyn, 4, and Kameron, 2, are obsessed with Baby Shark, and their soon to be delivered bunk beds will be decked out with matching comforters and pillows featuring the character.
As Owens ran through a list of suggestions, Santana was not interested in buying things her family didn’t really need.
“I’ve had the same bathroom set for two years, and it works just fine,” Santana said.
Whenever Santana would stop for a moment to mentally tally what all had been picked out for whom, Owens would gently remind her to get something for herself, too. “Don’t forget mom,” she said.
“I always forget me,” Santana said. “I can’t think about me.”
“That used to be me,” said Jordan, who is Santana’s daycare provider through Skip-a-Long. “Not anymore.”
Eventually, Santana relented and bought herself a set of Christmas pajamas with her “king,” Mickey Mouse on them, to match the Mickey and Minnie pajamas she picked out for her three youngest.
When she finally found a matching robe in her size, her face broke into a huge smile while she tried it on, urging her shopping companions to feel how soft it was.
Finally, with most of the necessities taken care of, Santana power-walked to the toy department, hoping to find some toys her kids could share and use together. As she looked over games, she said as a kid she appreciated that her mom “always had something for us to do.” The biggest purchase she settled on was a toddler-sized basketball hoop.
In the checkout line, Santana was jubilant, thanking Owens and Jordan for nominating her, taking selfies and sending pictures of the overflowing carts to her sister.
“Lord Jesus — these carts are full,” she said.