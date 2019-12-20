Wish granted: Single mom gets beds, and more, for the whole family

New beds were the main priority.

Monique Santana and the five of her six children who live with her share two mattresses, making for a sleeping situation that wasn’t helped by how much her two older sons were growing, or when one of her youngest had pink eye.

“Jaiden needs grown man sizes. He’s 15 years old, and he needs grown man sizes,” she said of her oldest son.

Santana was one of the nine Quad-Citians featured in the Thanksgiving Day special section of the Quad-City Times, kicking off the annual Wish List program. On Tuesday, her family’s wishes were granted, thanks to the donations from readers. Her Christmas shopping started at Bruce’s New and Used Furniture in Davenport.

“They said ‘you should probably take off work,’ ” Santana said. A few weeks ago, she started a new job at a McDonald’s in Moline. “I thought, how long can it take to pick up some beds?”