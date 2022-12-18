Wish List: Ablett's little boy comes first

On a late-November day, a Christmas tree already lit up Aasha Ablett’s living room.

The white, artificial tree made the red, blue, yellow and green Christmas lights and the equally colorful ornaments pop.

The tree topper, though, was a featureless tan mask, wearing a Santa’s hat. From its perch atop the tree, the topper appeared to leer across the room with round, empty eye sockets — a dash of Halloween to spice up Christmas.

Ablett said the hybrid theme of decorations made her son, Kai Wise, happy. He loves Halloween and Christmas.

Kai is almost 4, and Ablett wants a good life for him.

“I just want him to be able to do anything that he wants to do,” the 23-year-old Rock Island woman said. “That’s why I’m working so hard, so he actually can do whatever he wants.”

Ablett was nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List to help with a bed for Kai and a dining room table and chairs for their meals and school work. Before Wish List donations totaling $650 provided the family with the funds to buy a bed, bedding and table and chairs, mother and son took their meals on the boy’s Paw Patrol play table.

Yosava Robinson, a licensed home-care provider through Skip-A-Long Family and Community Services, wanted to help mother and son, whom she has come to know as their child care provider.

Ablett is a single mother who goes above and beyond to make sure Kai does not miss day care and she does not miss work, Robinson said.

It can be a struggle. Ablett takes a bus to Robinson’s, then catches another bus to work.

“It takes her an hour to get to me,” Robinson said. “Her son is dropped off by, like, 5:45 in the morning and then she gets back on the bus to go to work.”

Ablett said that getting her son to day care, then getting herself to work, picking him up again and getting both of them back home takes three to four hours.

But she will do whatever it takes.

“She’s more determined to work and have something better for her and her child,” Robinson said.

Ablett works at a Taco Bell, but she would like to eventually finish her education — first her GED, then some type of engineering or nursing degree.

But with everything else going on, including Kai getting ready to start school, her focus right now is on her boy and her life with him.

“I’m just more worried about him, but when I get a minute, I’ll probably go back to school,” she said.

