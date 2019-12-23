WISH LIST: After new beginning, Swifts' story is a happier one

Tajanae Thomas is a freshman at Davenport North High School who enjoys the challenge of math.
But in her private time the 15-year-old, who moved to this city Oct. 4, loves to write. She does it the old fashioned way — putting pen to the blue-lined paper of countless notebooks.
It was writing that got Tajanae through her darkest days before the move to Davenport. And it sustains her still in a house with no internet or televisions.
"Today is a good day to write about," Thomas said Wednesday, Dec. 18, while she gazed around the first floor of Bruce's New & Used Furniture Store in the 900 block of West 4th Street.
Thomas, her mother LaToya Swift, as well as her younger brother, Deangelo, and younger sister, Envy, were in Bruce's picking out furniture for their home. They were granted $2,500 to spend at Bruce's through the holiday Wish List - a partnership between The Quad-City Times and the United Way.
"Today's story is that it's Envy's sixth birthday and we are standing in this store because people helped us," Thomas said. "I really like my new school and I like living in Davenport.
"It's been a good story since we got here."
Swift and three of her children moved to Davenport at the beginning of October with little more than the clothes on their backs.
"I lived in Chicago with my boyfriend and things kept getting worse and worse," Swift told The Quad-City Times in late October. "It was mental and physical abuse. You think at some point you think it's gonna stop, but it never did.
"I was trying to keep things together with him. And I was trying to keep things together for my daughters."
Swift said she was looking for a place where her children would feel "secure and safe' and "be free to just be kids because abuse takes away childhood."
Swift and her family selected a sectional couch and assorted other furniture while at Bruce's. The younger kids race about, laughing and enjoying time together.
Thomas smiled. It was a 15-year-old's shy, reserved smile.
"But I am smiling," she said. "I feel safe here. I know my brother feels safe and my sister feels safe.
"And I think my mom is safe. I write about a lot more good things now."
Read their stories: 2020 Wish List nominations
Reading the stories of people nominated for assistance in our annual Wish List Quad-Cities campaign, one thing is clear: Many people in our community need a little help.
The mission of Wish List Quad-Cities is to grant as many wishes as possible with the help of our readers' generous cash donations.
Below you'll find select nominees through photos that take you into their joys and hardships.
United Way coordinates the application process and reached out to 112 agencies for this year's nominations.
This is the 20th year that the Times and United Way has partnered on Wish List. Over the past two decades, the more than half a million dollars have been donated to Quad-City families in need.
