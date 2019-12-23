WISH LIST: After new beginning, Swifts' story is a happier one

Tajanae Thomas is a freshman at Davenport North High School who enjoys the challenge of math.

But in her private time the 15-year-old, who moved to this city Oct. 4, loves to write. She does it the old fashioned way — putting pen to the blue-lined paper of countless notebooks.

It was writing that got Tajanae through her darkest days before the move to Davenport. And it sustains her still in a house with no internet or televisions.

"Today is a good day to write about," Thomas said Wednesday, Dec. 18, while she gazed around the first floor of Bruce's New & Used Furniture Store in the 900 block of West 4th Street.

Thomas, her mother LaToya Swift, as well as her younger brother, Deangelo, and younger sister, Envy, were in Bruce's picking out furniture for their home. They were granted $2,500 to spend at Bruce's through the holiday Wish List - a partnership between The Quad-City Times and the United Way.

"Today's story is that it's Envy's sixth birthday and we are standing in this store because people helped us," Thomas said. "I really like my new school and I like living in Davenport.

"It's been a good story since we got here."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}