 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wish List: Becoming a single mom is a transition
alert featured top story
QUAD-CITY TIMES WISH LIST

Wish List: Becoming a single mom is a transition

{{featured_button_text}}

Marisa Krochak enjoys being a mother to two little boys.

“I like being a boy mom,” said the mother of Isaiah, age 4, and Zach, 2.

"I love the sports, the dinosaurs, the cars and all that stuff.”

Marisa has been transitioning to being a single mom the last few months, which creates some challenges.

When informed she was chosen as a Wish List nominee, who would receive some help to meet her needs, she almost cried.

”I wanted to cry just because there’s a lot of things, (we need),” she said. “I have been struggling financially. I don’t have a second income.”

High on her Wish List is tires for her car. Also on it are a stove, clothes and shoes for the boys. And if possible, a trundle bed for the boys.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“That would be awesome,” she said, later adding, “There are so many unexpected things. I have been wanting new tires for a while.”

Malia Owens, director, Skip-a-long Home Network, where Marisa used to work as an assistant, has known Marisa for a long time. “She is recently going through a divorce, so she’s hit some hard times. Anything will help. She's working and going to school right now.”

Marisa has earned people’s respect through her work ethic. She works as a veterinarian assistant full time and is studying to be a vet technician. She sews to earn additional money and has made and sold enchiladas.

”Just to try to get a little extra,” Marisa said. “I’ve done a lot of things.”

Her big goal is to get ahead through education and work.

She’s taking classes online through Penn Foster College in Scottsdale, Arizona.

At heart, though, she is a mom.

“I try to do as much as I can.”

How to donate

Those who would like to donate to Quad-City Times Wish List may do so by sending a check to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.

Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, gifts will be used to grant remaining wishes.

Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times and do not mail cash. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List." For questions, contact Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News