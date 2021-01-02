Wish List: Becoming a single mom is a transition

Marisa Krochak enjoys being a mother to two little boys.

“I like being a boy mom,” said the mother of Isaiah, age 4, and Zach, 2.

"I love the sports, the dinosaurs, the cars and all that stuff.”

Marisa has been transitioning to being a single mom the last few months, which creates some challenges.

When informed she was chosen as a Wish List nominee, who would receive some help to meet her needs, she almost cried.

”I wanted to cry just because there’s a lot of things, (we need),” she said. “I have been struggling financially. I don’t have a second income.”

High on her Wish List is tires for her car. Also on it are a stove, clothes and shoes for the boys. And if possible, a trundle bed for the boys.

“That would be awesome,” she said, later adding, “There are so many unexpected things. I have been wanting new tires for a while.”

Malia Owens, director, Skip-a-long Home Network, where Marisa used to work as an assistant, has known Marisa for a long time. “She is recently going through a divorce, so she’s hit some hard times. Anything will help. She's working and going to school right now.”