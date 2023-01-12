Wish List: Dampier hopes for her own family business someday

How to donate to Santa Fund

If you wish to donate, you may mail a check payable to Lee Foundation Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801.

Or donate online at qconline.com/santafund.

Last year we raised a record $58,193.00 and helped more than 2,060 adults and children.

Our goal for this year is $55,000. Tyson Foods is sponsoring the program.

This year we will distribute gift cards to assist the clients of 16 area organizations:

Aldridge Early Learning Center, East Moline; The ARC of the Quad Cities, Rock Island; Bethany for Children and Families, Moline; Black Hawk College Foundation, Moline; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Moline; CASI (Illinois Senior Santa Program); EveryChild (formerly the Child Abuse Council), Moline; Children’s Therapy Center, Rock Island; Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Rock Island; Project Now, Rock Island; Rock Island County Senior Center, Rock Island; Safe Families for Children, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Milan; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Rock Island; and YouthHope, Moline.