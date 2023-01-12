 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
WISH LIST

Wish List: Dampier hopes for her own family business someday

  • Updated
  • 0

There are a few steps between Terry Dampier and her goals, but she’s taking them for her family.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The Davenport woman wants to have a business, home health care and/or cleaning, which the 51-year-old would operate with her family.

“Trying to run a business for me and my grandchildren, so we can get ahead,” Dampier said. “My dream is to see all my grandchildren make it, my kids make it (and) myself.”

Across the Sky: What were the top 10 national weather events of 2022?

In front of her, though, are the needs of her four grandchildren, who are in her care.

Dampier was a recipient of funding from Quad-City Times Wish List. Initially nominated for a sister program, the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, organizers switched her nomination, because Dampier lives in Davenport. She was nominated by Constance King of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Island.

People are also reading…

Dampier’s dedication to keeping her grandchildren healthy and happy led to the nomination, King said.

They range in age from six to 13, King wrote in the nomination form. Dampier, retired, cares for them on a fixed income.

“She is a very generous and kind woman,” King said. “She is very strong. She is taking care of her four grandchildren.”

They are living with her and she is providing food and shelter, King said.

King wrote in the nomination that Dampier’s needs included help with a deposit and rent, and winter clothes for the grandchildren.

Kids grow really fast, King said.

“Every year they need new winter clothes — hats, gloves, all of that,” King said.

The holiday has come and gone, and Dampier said she used the $1,000 from Wish List to pay for a few bills, help with Christmas and to buy groceries.

Dampier said it was very special, being nominated for the program.

“It was very sweet,” she said. “It was kind.”

King knew her family had been struggling a little bit and did what she could to help.

“I thank God for that,” Dampier said.

Final lists of Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund donors

Balance carried forward: $24,120

  • Debbie Mosenfelder, $25
  • Charles Collins, $50
  • In memory of Vincent and Phyllis Amato, from children, Diane, Debbie, Mike and Kathy, $100
  • Anne Ney, $36
  • In memory of Randy Childs, by Jack Seyller, $100
  • Dwight and Jean Schwertley, $200
  • Anonymous, $100
  • In memory of our son, Michael, by Dennis and Cheryl DeSmet, $75
  • Donald Meyer, $150
  • Marianne and Ron Stablein, $100
  • In Honor of Deceased Family Members, by John Zimmer, $100
  • In memory of Jim, by Charlotte Coulter, $100
  • Anonymous, $250
  • In memory of Frank, Virginia and Randy Nelson, by Rich Nelson, $250
  • In memory of Dannette, by Rosemary Vittori, $50
  • In memory of Albert and Virginia Vande Wiele, from the kids, $100
  • Susan Breiby, $50
  • Clara Thompson, $50
  • In memory of George and Marge Strausse, from Marilyn and Bob Pritchard, $100
  • Anonymous, $1,000
  • In memory of Foley—Coryn Families, by Gloria (Foley) Coryn, $200
  • Carol and Gary Freeman, $100
  • Rosemary Schmitt, $200
  • In memory of my husband Glenn Jump, and daughter Dawn Jump Kennedy, by Sylvia Jump, $100
  • In memory of Andrew Hampes, by William and Anita Hampes, $22
  • James and Willa Feldman, $25
  • Anonymous, $1,000
  • In loving memory of our families and friends, by Jim and Susan Rounds, $50
  • Loryann Eis, $100
  • Robert and Vicki Hagen, $30
  • Rebecca Maxson, $100
  • Merry Christmas, from Karen, Joel and Kris, $175
  • Martha Rolf Circle, Church of Peace, $50
  • Molly Teigland, $200
  • In loving memory of Myral Schmit, Love Always: Angie, Todd, and Carole, $100
  • Jill Renihan, $1,693
  • Darryl and Linda Cain, $300
  • Anonymous, $100
  • In memory of Dale and Dorothy Armstrong and Sharon Witry, from Karen and Jerry, $50
  • In memory of Ruth Bergstrom, from Dan, Kim, Emily, $100
  • In memory of Ed Barry, from Sherman and Carmelle Rotz, $100

TOTAL THROUGH Jan. 5, 2023: $31,901

Watch now: Davenport North dance team performs at halftime (Jan. 10, 2023).

How to donate to Santa Fund

If you wish to donate, you may mail a check payable to Lee Foundation Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801.

Or donate online at qconline.com/santafund.

Last year we raised a record $58,193.00 and helped more than 2,060 adults and children.

Our goal for this year is $55,000. Tyson Foods is sponsoring the program.

This year we will distribute gift cards to assist the clients of 16 area organizations:

Aldridge Early Learning Center, East Moline; The ARC of the Quad Cities, Rock Island; Bethany for Children and Families, Moline; Black Hawk College Foundation, Moline; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Moline; CASI (Illinois Senior Santa Program); EveryChild (formerly the Child Abuse Council), Moline; Children’s Therapy Center, Rock Island; Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Rock Island; Project Now, Rock Island; Rock Island County Senior Center, Rock Island; Safe Families for Children, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Milan; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Rock Island; and YouthHope, Moline.

How to donate to Wish List

Those who would like to donate to Quad-City Times Wish List may do so by sending a check to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.

Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, gifts will be used to grant remaining wishes.

Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times and do not mail cash. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List." For questions, contact Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News