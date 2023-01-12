Wish List: Dampier hopes for her own family business someday

There are a few steps between Terry Dampier and her goals, but she’s taking them for her family.
The Davenport woman wants to have a business, home health care and/or cleaning, which the 51-year-old would operate with her family.
“Trying to run a business for me and my grandchildren, so we can get ahead,” Dampier said. “My dream is to see all my grandchildren make it, my kids make it (and) myself.”
In front of her, though, are the needs of her four grandchildren, who are in her care.
Dampier was a recipient of funding from Quad-City Times Wish List. Initially nominated for a sister program, the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, organizers switched her nomination, because Dampier lives in Davenport. She was nominated by Constance King of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Island.
Dampier’s dedication to keeping her grandchildren healthy and happy led to the nomination, King said.
They range in age from six to 13, King wrote in the nomination form. Dampier, retired, cares for them on a fixed income.
“She is a very generous and kind woman,” King said. “She is very strong. She is taking care of her four grandchildren.”
They are living with her and she is providing food and shelter, King said.
King wrote in the nomination that Dampier’s needs included help with a deposit and rent, and winter clothes for the grandchildren.
Kids grow really fast, King said.
“Every year they need new winter clothes — hats, gloves, all of that,” King said.
The holiday has come and gone, and Dampier said she used the $1,000 from Wish List to pay for a few bills, help with Christmas and to buy groceries.
Dampier said it was very special, being nominated for the program.
“It was very sweet,” she said. “It was kind.”
King knew her family had been struggling a little bit and did what she could to help.
“I thank God for that,” Dampier said.
