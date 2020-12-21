Wish List: Davenport cancer survivor hasn't had TV in two years

The thing Judy Reed misses most about meeting her cancer-support group in person is the hugs.
A five-time cancer survivor, Reed has Lynch syndrome, which means she is much more likely than most people to develop cancer again.
Her fragile immune system, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, renders her essentially homebound.
Reed recently mentioned in passing to Gilda's Club Quad-Cities program director Kelsey Allen that she hasn't had a TV in more than two years.
Allen knows how much time Reed spends alone in her apartment, so she nominated her for Quad-City Times Wish List — a partnership with United Way of the Quad-Cities that uses reader donations to buy basic items for Quad-Citians with specific needs.
In Reed's case, proceeds remaining from Wish List 2019 are being used to buy her a new TV and antenna (she doesn't have cable) and some art supplies to help her stay busy and creative.
"You don't know how much I appreciate it," she said of the $400 gift. "I was a nurse, but I also got a degree in art. I love to draw, and I enjoy acrylic (paint)."
She also enjoyed the comfort and understanding she found at Gilda's Club. While her first cancer diagnosis came in 2003, she did not connect with the cancer-support community until 2017.
"I was dragging my feet for a long time about going to Gilda's," she said. "Since I'd been a nurse, I was afraid people would ask me for medical advice. I just wasn't up to that.
"But it wasn't like that at all. It's so supportive; it's like a second family. We meet virtually, but we want to hug each other."
Until COVID-19 no longer is a threat, Reed will have to remain more guarded than most.
"With the Lynch disease, we're 80 percent more likely to get cancer again," she said. "It is hereditary. My mom had it, and my grandma died from cancer too. As if you don't have enough to worry about when you already have cancer, right? It's pretty rough.
"You just live and go on."
