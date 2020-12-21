Wish List: Davenport cancer survivor hasn't had TV in two years

The thing Judy Reed misses most about meeting her cancer-support group in person is the hugs.

A five-time cancer survivor, Reed has Lynch syndrome, which means she is much more likely than most people to develop cancer again.

Her fragile immune system, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, renders her essentially homebound.

Reed recently mentioned in passing to Gilda's Club Quad-Cities program director Kelsey Allen that she hasn't had a TV in more than two years.

Allen knows how much time Reed spends alone in her apartment, so she nominated her for Quad-City Times Wish List — a partnership with United Way of the Quad-Cities that uses reader donations to buy basic items for Quad-Citians with specific needs.

In Reed's case, proceeds remaining from Wish List 2019 are being used to buy her a new TV and antenna (she doesn't have cable) and some art supplies to help her stay busy and creative.

"You don't know how much I appreciate it," she said of the $400 gift. "I was a nurse, but I also got a degree in art. I love to draw, and I enjoy acrylic (paint)."